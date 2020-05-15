The Good Word: Jawn Murray

DMV native, pop culture expert and television personality Jawn Murray joins us on The Good Word podcast!

He shares advice on how to quickly boost and uplift yourself RIGHT NOW!

Plus, the back story to his viral star-studded compilation THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR!

