The Good Word: Grammy-nominated, Billboard Music gospel artist Koryn Hawthorne

Koryn Hawthorne joins is on The Good Word podcast! She is a two-time GRAMMY®-nominated, Billboard Music, Dove, Stellar, and NAACP Image Award-winning artist.

Koryn first captivated fans on NBC’s 'The Voice' and quickly soared to the top of the Gospel charts with her infectious #1 hit single “Won’t He Do It.” Released in 2017, “Won’t He Do It,” received RIAA-Certified Gold®, and was originally conceived and written for the soundtrack of OWN’s Greenleaf.

Koryn’s sophomore album I AM was released on Friday, September 18th. She shares her message of hope, faith and being bold!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom