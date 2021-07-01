The Good Word: Gospel singer Lamont Addo

Gospel singer Lamont Addo joins us on The Good Word podcast! Addo was born and raised in Washington, D.C.

Jister is a social media platform that gives its users two profiles. With a dual profile, users have the ability to post either publicly or anonymously. The primary objective of Jister is to engage users in a fun and innovative way while offering an outlet to express yourself without fear or judgment.



The inspiration for creating Jister came from the need of finding a safe space to vent. As an adopted child of former drug addicted parents and a family history of bipolar and mental health, Addo says it has been difficult to find appropriate outlets.



He says, "We realized social media has played a major role in the declining of mental health. People are constantly comparing themselves with others and the level of perfection that is portrayed is unattainable."

