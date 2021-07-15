The Good Word: Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore

Gospel and soul singer Jamal Moore joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!

Moore is an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Known for his smooth, rich tone and his cross-style versatility, Jamal brings a uniquely captivating artistry to everything he touches, be it pop, jazz, gospel, or classical.

Jamal tours regularly with Kanye West as a member of gospel sensations, Sunday Service Collective. A background vocalist for Beyonce, he has performed at Coachella Festival, the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Memorial service, and on the soundtrack for Disney’s new The Lion King.

Jamal was a finalist on NBC’s The Sing-Off and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Netflix documentary, Beyonce Homecoming. He can also be heard as the singing voice of "Synth" on the new Dreamworks/Netflix series, Trolls.

Jamal just released his latest project, Love Letters, Vol. 2, which can be defined as a project that is a creative release after one of the most difficult years of our lives.

"We learned that life is very short and we have to live and love as much as we can while we are here. This project functions as fuel to the engine of love that I hope will bring stronger, healthier relationships that will help heal us all." -Jamal Moore

