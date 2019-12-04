The Good Word: Gloria Gaynor, iconic singer of ‘I Will Survive’

Singer Gloria Gaynor joins FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on The Good Word!

Gaynor is best known for her iconic song “I Will Survive.” Now, she is singing gospel music and was just nominated for two Grammy Awards this week for her album “Testimony.” She talks about Kanye West’s Sunday Services, working with Yolanda Adams and the trend toward gospel music. Join us!

