The Good Word: 'Get Yourself Together First' author Gavata Smith talks mother breaking 24-year addiction

September is National Recovery Month and Washington, D.C., native and "Get Yourself Together First" author Gavata Smith joins us on The Good Word podcast with her mother Regina Hargrove!

Gavata shares how she helped her mother break a 24-year addiction to crack cocaine using love, faith and forgiveness.

The mother-daughter duo offer encouragement and inspiration to those battling addiction and those with loved ones battling addiction, especially amid this coronavirus pandemic.

