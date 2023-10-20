The Good Word: Entertainer, radio veteran and cancer survivor Juan Lambert

Entertainer, radio veteran and cancer survivor Juan Lambert joins us to discuss his cancer survival journey, why he says cancer saved his life and his message to men on the importance of screenings, check ups and health!

