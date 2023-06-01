The Good Word: Ebony and Jet CEO and Owner Eden Bridgeman

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Ebony and Jet CEO and Owner Eden Bridgeman joins on THE GOOD WORD podcast! We chat about her faith, how it intersects with her role at Ebony and Jet, her upcoming one-year anniversary as CEO and Owner of the iconic magazine and its evolution. Plus we discuss Jet’s famous #beautyoftheweek and more!

