The Good Word: Dr. Stephanie Hack

The Good Word podcast host Tisha Lewis reconnects with her childhood friend Dr. Stephanie Hack to discuss maternal health, the disproportionate rate of maternal mortality among Black women, faith and religion and having a voice in the doctor’s office.

Dr. Hack is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with a special interest in health education and women’s health advocacy. While obtaining her medical degree from Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, she completed a master's degree in public health to broaden her reach. She has developed multiple community youth programs, facilitated local community health initiatives and served as a commissioner for the D.C. Lactation Commission. During her residency at Georgetown University Hospital and Washington Hospital Center, she further developed her skills as a practitioner and educator. As a former television host for BET, she hopes to continue to use her voice to bring awareness to issues confronting women both regionally and around the world. Dr. Hack is also the host and creator of the Lady Parts Doc podcast.

