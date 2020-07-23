The Good Word: Cancer survivor, author and blogger Kristina Schnack Kotlus

Kristina Schnack Kotlus joins us on The Good Word podcast!

Kristina is a two-time brain cancer survivor, Christian author and blogger, living in Prince William County, Virginia.

She is a homeschooling mother of three who is on a mission to help others choose joy and faith in the midst of trouble.

Her testimony of trusting God in the midst of cancer and hardship is inspiring. Kristina's new book "I Quit: Facing Cancer with Faith, Family & Friends" (Morgan James Faith Publishing, 2020) shares her incredible story and helps readers to embrace faith and choose joy.

