The Good Word: Author Preston Mitchum Jr.

Author Preston Mitchum Jr. joins us on The Good Word podcast!

Preston is a former news photographer for WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Maryland.

He stepped out on faith and pursued his passion of writing and positivity to publish 'Positive Vibes.'

The book explores how to have a positive mindset and live a positive life.

He shares what motivated him to write and offers advice on how to shift to positive thinking in any situation!

Preston also leads an after school program that connects professionals to classrooms, where volunteers engage with at risk youth to explore college and career choices.

