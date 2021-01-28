The Good Word: Actress Crystal Hayslett

Actress Crystal Hayslett joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!

The former Capitol Hill staffer walked away from politics, became a production assistant for Tyler Perry, ultimately working her way up to costume designer & Perry’s personal stylist and NOW a cast member on Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET!

She says "stay the course."

Subscribe!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom