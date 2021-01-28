The Good Word: Actress Crystal Hayslett
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Actress Crystal Hayslett joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast!
The former Capitol Hill staffer walked away from politics, became a production assistant for Tyler Perry, ultimately working her way up to costume designer & Perry’s personal stylist and NOW a cast member on Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET!
She says "stay the course."
