The Good Word: 11-year-old entrepreneur Payten Holt

Payten Holt, an 11-year-old entrepreneur, joins FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on The Good Word podcast.

Payten started her own beauty and body product company call Heavenly at just 10 years old. The Maryland resident shares how her faith motivates her and gives advice for aspiring youth entrepreneurs.

At 11 years old, Payten is the youngest entrepreneur to join us on The Good Word Podcast!

