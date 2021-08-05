Siege On Democracy: Toll of the siege with Capitol officer Harry Dunn

In the seventh episode of the podcast, we talk to Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn about testifying before Congress, the backlash that’s followed and the mental toll of the insurrection.

FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

