Siege On Democracy: Raskin Doctrine

In the sixth episode of Siege On Democracy we talk to Congressman Jamie Raskin about losing a child, fleeing a mob and impeaching a President. Plus why he believes Trump could still be barred from holding office.

In the weeks before Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) became lead impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Trump, his 25-year-old son, Tommy, died by suicide. The day after Tommy was buried, Raskin and his youngest daughter were trapped inside the Capitol as it was overrun by the mob.

"I’ll probably spend the rest of my life trying to figure out the last two months of my life," said Raskin.

FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

