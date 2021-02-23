Siege On Democracy: Making the Case

In the third episode of Siege on Democracy, an accused rioter speaks out days after she was arrested by FBI.

In an exclusive interview, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein weighs in on how rioters will be prosecuted.

And the attorney for the QAnon Shaman gives insight into his defense strategy.

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

