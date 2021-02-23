Siege On Democracy: Full Interview with Rod Rosenstein (bonus episode)

In an exclusive wide-ranging interview, Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talks to FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts about how Capitol rioters could be prosecuted, his time with the "chaotic" Trump administration, his role in the child separation policy, allegations he wanted to wear a wire to record Trump and much more.

CATCH UP: Listen to all episodes in the series here

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

