Siege On Democracy: Heroes of Democracy

In the second episode of Siege On Democracy, you'll hear the genuine shock and horror that one D.C. police officer experienced on Jan. 6.

Plus we’re taking a deeper look at the response by Capitol Police including an officer wearing a MAGA hat.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

CATCH UP: Listen to all episodes in the series here

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

Advertisement

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Is there a story you think needs to be told about the events that day? Get in touch with Lindsay Watts: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Join the Siege On Democracy Facebook group for more!

Siege On Democracy is also available on:

Audioboom

Google

iTunes

Spotify