Reverend Dr. Howard-John Wesley joins The Good Word: 'My job is to make you think'

Alfred Street Baptist Church’s Reverend Dr. Howard-John Wesley is joining us on The Good Word series Sunday at 10am on Fox Local after recently making headlines about his decision to sever ties with The Kennedy Center.

Now, he’s sharing where the church’s Christmas production will call home next.

"My job is not to make you think what I think. My job is to make you think," said Wesley in an interview with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis.

Plus, his atypical journey to the pulpit, his growing online congregation and his message moving forward.

Watch FOX Local Sunday at 10am and subscribe on all podcast platforms!



