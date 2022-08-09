Rambling and Gambling: Santana Moss on Commanders training camp + Dr. Terrill Julien discusses NFL injuries
With the NFL season just weeks away, Josh sits down with former Washington wide receiver Santana Moss to talk about the Commanders training camp. Dr. Terrill Julien, an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente, discusses the severity of several big injuries.
Sportsbooks are now interested in online casinos. Ryan Butler joins Josh to explain why.
