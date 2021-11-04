Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 9 with Fabian Sommer

NFL handicapper Fabian Sommer joins Josh to talk all things week 9. Includes best bets, a crowd pleasing 2-team teaser in Josh’s Juice, and a great story about how the TV show King of Queens inspired a teenage Fabian to start watching the NFL in his native Germany.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.