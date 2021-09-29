Expand / Collapse search

Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 4 with PFF’s Kevin Cole

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Rambling and Gambling podcast welcomes our first data scientist onto the show as Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus joins Josh to break down the week 4 games, dish out some picks, and a whole lot more. 

Don’t worry, no math involved!!

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.