Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 4 with PFF’s Kevin Cole

The Rambling and Gambling podcast welcomes our first data scientist onto the show as Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus joins Josh to break down the week 4 games, dish out some picks, and a whole lot more.

Don’t worry, no math involved!!

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.