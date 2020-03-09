On The Hill, Episode 54: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on coronavirus response plans and more

This time the On The Hill podcast is joined by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Montgomery County is currently dealing with the first confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Maryland. He walks us through the timeline and behind-the-scenes activity as officials put their response plan into action.

We also discuss several other topics, from plans to expand Interstate 270 and the American Legion Bridge to criticism Elrich has faced in regards to his controversial stance on immigration enforcement in Montgomery.

He also reveals his take on what Maryland Democrats need to do to re-take the Governor’s office once Republican Governor Larry Hogan leaves office.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Have a topic you want Fitz to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or drop him an email.

On The Hill is a weekly politics podcast featuring FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald in which he expands on the conversations that are the staple of Sunday morning political talk in Washington, D.C.

SUBSCRIBE: The On The Hill podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom