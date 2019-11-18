On The Hill, Episode 41: A chat with Jason Miller, CEO of Greater Washington Partnership

This time the On the Hill podcast doesn’t go inside the Beltway, but on the Beltway. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made a historic announcement that the states are teaming up to rebuild and expand the traffic-clogged American Legion Bridge.

Jason Miller, the CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership business group, looks at how transportation is a dominating public policy regionally. He also explains how the DC region is starting to shed its business image as just a government town as that Amazon and bio-tech industries make their homes here.

