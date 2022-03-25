I Still Have a Keycard: Shirin Rajaee

Shirin Rajaee is an Anchor and Reporter. Shirin shares her story of being born in Iran and immigrating to the United States including how her parents built a life in Los Angeles for Shirin and her brother, how she got into UCLA, and how her TV career took off from there.

Shirin talks about her unbelievable engagement story, biggest mom fail, and invites her daughter Selma to join the interview!

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'