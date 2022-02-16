I Still Have a Keycard: Gwen Tolbart

FOX 5 DC Meteorologist Gwen Tolbart joins the podcast today and talks about her incredible career, growing up in Canada, and the challenge of not being able to see her mom for over a year during the pandemic.

Gwen reveals how she chose the field of Meteorology, what it was like being honored by President Obama for her philanthropic work, and her famous family members.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'