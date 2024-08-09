Dr. Tasheka Green shares her story on The Good Word

From homelessness to homeownership, educator Dr. Tasheka Green shares her incredible story and how her faith shifted her trajectory and life!

Plus, she tells us the one question you must always ask!

Up close and personal from her Upper Marlboro, Maryland home, Dr. Green is a wife and dedicated mother of three. She was recognized as the 2022 Maryland American Mother of the Year.

As an influential educator, transformational coach, and thought-provoking speaker, she catalyzes change and ignites passion in those she encounters. Her entrepreneurial spirit has manifested in the creation of To Everything There is a Season Inc., a visionary enterprise comprising the entities To Everything There is a Season Learning Academy and Consultants.

Watch this Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local on your smart TV!