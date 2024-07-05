Areva Martin, founder of Special Needs Network, on The Good Word

Attorney and Founder of the Special Needs Network Areva Martin joins us on The Good Word this Sunday morning.

Areva is a wife, mother, attorney and founder of one of the largest special needs organizations, the Special Needs Network. The Special Needs Network connects families of children with autism and other developmental disabilities and underserved communities with vital resources across the globe.

Areva shares with The Good Word’s Tisha Lewis how and why she wears so many hats and how she lost it all and bounced back!

