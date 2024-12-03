Suspect shoots victim near Shake Shack in DC after breaking into vehicle: police

A person was left suffering gunshot wounds after being shot during a car robbery near Shake Shack in D.C.

Police arrived in the 1400 block of 14th Street for the report of a shooting. According to police, two individuals were returning to their vehicle from the fast food restaurant Shake Shack, when they spotted two men breaking into their vehicle.

The two victims observed one of the suspects searching through the backseat of the vehicle while the other suspect stood as lookout. Police say one of the victims approached the two suspects with his firearm and shouted "what are you doing?"

The two suspects fled the scene and began running down Rhode Island Avenue NW. According to police, one of the suspects stopped and shot one of the victims in the right arm with his firearm, which appeared to be a black semi-auto hand gun.

Police say the suspects are described as two Black men, wearing ski masks and all black clothing. One is 5'10 and the other is 6 feet, armed with a gun.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.