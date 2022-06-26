On Sunday's On The Hill, Tom Fitzgerald talks with Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) about Friday's Supreme court ruling impacting Roe V. Wade, the impact on Virginians, and conversations congress is having on the subject.

Tom also talks to Kris Ullman from Eagle Forum - a conservative pro-life group. Kris is a lawyer who has been active in this subject for years.

Also discussed is the outcome of the Washington, D.C. and Virginia primaries - noting who won, what the key issues are and beyond. Our guest for that segment is Robert McCartney, a former long-time reporter with the Washington Post and currently does podcasts for the Metropolitan Council of Governments.

Finally, the legal impact of the Supreme Court decision is discussed with law professor Jonathan Adler from the Western Reserve University about the impact of the ruling on Roe v Wade - what’s next, what states have trigger laws, and more.

We will also talk with him about the ruling SCOTUS made on carrying concealed weapons.

Watch the FULL episode above.