Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly engaged

It looks like Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are going to say "I do!"

The couple is reportedly engaged after dating for about two years, PEOPLE first reported.

The news comes after 34-year-old Kravitz was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring when she attended a Halloween party with 43-year-old Tatum in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.

The two had coordinated a couple's costume inspired by the horror classic "Rosemary's Baby," with Kravitz as Rosemary and Tatum as the baby.

The actors were first linked together in 2021 while working on Kravitz's directorial debut film "Pussy Island."

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

While the pair has yet to make their official red carpet debut, they both attended the 2021 Met Gala separately before leaving together.

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. The two tied the knot in 2019 but divorced about 18 months later.

Tatum was married to "Step Up" co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. The two have a 10-year-old daughter, Everly.