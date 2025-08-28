Zip Trip 2025 heads to Oxon Hill!

Your FOX 5 DC favorites will be in Oxon Hill on Friday, August 29!

Our final Zip Trip of August will be at 155 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745.

Steve, Tucker, Marissa, Mikea, Stephen, Annie Mae, Taylor and the rest of the FOX 5 team are ready to close out another successful Zip Trip season with YOU!

Can't make it in person? Here's how you can watch LIVE:

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. Just search for "FOX LOCAL" on your smart TV, download the app and set your location!

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.

Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

You can also watch LIVE on your phone:

APPLE: Click here to download from the Apple App Store

ANDROID: Click here to download from the Google Play Store.