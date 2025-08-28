Expand / Collapse search

Zip Trip 2025 heads to Oxon Hill!

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  August 28, 2025 7:42pm EDT
Zip Trip
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - Your FOX 5 DC favorites will be in Oxon Hill on Friday, August 29!

Our final Zip Trip of August will be at 155 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745.

Steve, Tucker, Marissa, Mikea, Stephen, Annie Mae, Taylor and the rest of the FOX 5 team are ready to close out another successful Zip Trip season with YOU!

