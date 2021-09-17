VIDEO: Zebras remain on the loose in Upper Marlboro

Video sent in by a FOX 5 viewer Friday showed two zebras that remain on the loose in Prince George's County.

The video, sent in by Keith Turner, was taken on Croom Road on Sept. 17. This is one of many sightings of the zebras in the Upper Marlboro area.

According to Chief Taylor with Prince George’s County Animal Control, five zebras escaped from a farm at the beginning of the month.

Officials say the caregiver of the zebras has been putting up feeding stations where they've been spotted.

Two of the five missing zebras were spotted on Sept. 8 in the 8400 block Croom Road. Officials say they travel together in groups, so it is believed the three others are together as well.

Anyone with information on the zebras is asked to call Prince George's County Animal Control.