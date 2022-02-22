Yubo: Teen app dubbed 'Tinder for Teens' exposes children to sex abuse, racism, report says

Yubo, a live-streaming social media app geared toward young people, is taking heat after an investigative report says the platform exposes children to sex abuse and racism.

According to The Times UK, an undercover reporter posed as a 15-year-old girl and was propositioned and asked for nude photos while using the app.

The report also alleges Black users were subjected to racist comments while on the app.

Here's what we know about Yubo:

- Started in 2015 and based in France

- Approximately 30 million users including users in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

- Users can create videos and interact through live chats

REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER POSES AS SNAPCHAT EMPLOYEE TO GAIN ACCESS TO TEENS' ACCOUNTS, AUTHORITIES SAY

- Users must be at least 13-years-old to use the platform

- The app is free, but additional features can be purchased

- Content that is "pornographic, sexually explicit or involves sexual violence or assault," banned according to the site's community guidelines