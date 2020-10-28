Registered sex offender poses as Snapchat employee to gain access to teens' accounts, authorities say

Don’t talk to strangers — an old adage that still rings true especially after what Fairfax County police revealed Wednesday.

Investigators say a registered sex offender posed as a Snapchat employee to gain access to several teens’ Snapchat accounts. Students at two Northern Virginia high schools were targeted.

Christopher Martini, 33, is now charged with two counts of using a computer to gather identifying information and two counts of computer trespass. Additional charges are pending.

Police say he unlawfully accessed Snapchat accounts belonging to several high school students, including students at South County High School. Martini also reportedly accessed accounts belonging to students at West Springfield High School.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports major crimes detectives began investigating last week after students from both schools reported being contacted by another Snapchat user who was apparently in possession of private and sensitive information from the victims’ accounts.

There was no answer at a Lorton, Virginia, home address listed for Martini but neighbors tell us he recently moved into the home with his parents.

Police say Martini used the username: "PVIEXPOSED."

Police say he contacted the victims via a phishing method — that’s when you pose to be an entity you’re not to gain information and login credentials.

Police also say Martini threatened to expose students’ private videos and pictures.

Martini is currently being held at the adult detention center without bond.

Police are asking anyone who has contact with Snapchat user PVIEXPOSED to call them.

