Youngkin won't veto Virginia's $64B state budget

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that he would not veto the state budget passed by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

Monday, April 8 was the deadline for Youngkin’s decision on the state’s budget for the year that is set to go into effect on July 1 and last for the next two years.

Youngkin chose not to veto the two-year $64 billion budget, averting the risk of a state shutdown.

Key elements of the budget include:

$21.2 billion allocated for K-12 education, including 3% teacher raises in 2025 and 2026.

A $1 billion increase in higher education funding and a cap on tuition at 3%.

A $3.2 billion increase in health and human resources funding.

Full funding for Virginia’s share of Metro's budget shortfall.

Speaking in Richmond on Monday, Youngkin acknowledged that he’d been at odds with Democrats over whether or not to cut taxes. Youngkin says he’s disappointed there will not be tax cuts in this budget, but says there are also no tax increases.

"We also recognize that it’s not time nor will it ever be for tax increases that would interrupt this economic model that is working so well and I believe that’s the first place that we come together," said Youngkin.

But the governor's call for "common ground" appears to be falling flat with Democrats.

State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Scott Surovell of Fairfax told FOX 5 he didn’t appreciate Youngkin blaming Democrats for the lack of tax cuts, adding that pay raises for teachers and state employees were Democratic proposals for which the governor attempted to claim credit.

"In the 14 years that I’ve served, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a governor do a press conference about their budget amendments and I think this press event is really about a distraction from the record number of vetoes that this governor has issued which is unprecedented in the history of our commonwealth," said Surovell.

Youngkin delivered a record number of vetos this session, and his 233 amendments means the Virginia General Assembly will have to return to Richmond next Wednesday to complete work on the Commonwealth’s budget.



