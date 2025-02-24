Youngkin launches initiative to help job seekers, federal workers in Virginia

The Brief Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a new initiative to connect jobseekers, including displaced federal workers, with 250,000 open jobs across the state. The state has secured nearly $100 billion in business investments, creating an additional 65,000 jobs and reinforcing Virginia’s position as a top business destination. An online resource hub, Virginia Works, will provide job listings, training programs, and support services to help workers transition into new careers.



Governor Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced a new initiative to expand job opportunities across Virginia, highlighting efforts to help federal workers facing job losses and reinforcing the state’s position as a top destination for businesses.

Jobs for Virginia residents

Big picture view:

Speaking at Capital One’s headquarters, Youngkin emphasized Virginia’s economic momentum, citing nearly $100 billion in capital investments and more than 250,000 job openings across the state.

He reaffirmed Virginia’s commitment to workforce development, urging residents to take advantage of available resources.

"This morning, we are going to announce a collaborative effort to bring even more opportunity, more jobs and more prosperity to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia," Youngkin said, expressing gratitude to Capital One for its role in the state’s economy.

The initiative includes a support package for federal workers who have lost their jobs or fear potential layoffs, offering training programs, job placement assistance, and access to state-funded educational opportunities. The package is accessible through the governor’s website and the Virginia Works program.

"We understand the challenges federal workers are facing," Youngkin said. "This initiative provides the resources they need to transition into new careers and continue contributing to Virginia’s workforce."

Virginia has seen a significant economic turnaround since Youngkin took office. He noted that prior to his administration, Virginia ranked in the bottom third of the nation for job growth and had been losing more residents than it gained. Now, the state has reversed that trend, attracting workers and businesses alike.

The 250,000 job openings span a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, law enforcement, and advanced manufacturing. Approximately 100,000 of those positions are in Northern Virginia, while 150,000 are spread across the rest of the state.

"Companies want to be here because of our workforce," Youngkin said. "We have built an economy that is thriving, and now we must ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to be a part of it."

The administration’s latest efforts aim to connect jobseekers with employers eager to hire, providing pathways to stable and high-paying careers.

Residents can access the job resource package at virginiahasjobs.com or contact Virginia Works directly for assistance.