Youngkin declares March 5 'Allen Iverson Day'

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared March 5 as Allen Iverson Day.

The announcement came during the unveiling of "Allen Iverson Way" in Newport News, Virginia.

Several guests attended the unveiling of the new street, including Newport News Mayor Philip Jones, U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott and Hampton Roads icon Boo Williams.

Iverson is a graduate of Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia, where he won the Associated Press High School Player of the Year award in both football and basketball. He then went on to play for Georgetown University for two years before joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Iverson is considered one of the greatest scorers in basketball, with a playoff career scoring average of 29.7 points per game – second only to Michael Jordan.