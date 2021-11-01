FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Youngkin ahead of McAuliffe in FOX 5 exclusive Virginia gubernatorial race poll

In an exclusive new FOX 5 poll, Republican Glenn Youngkin has a two-point advantage over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

The Insider Advantage poll shows Youngkin at 47% with McAuliffe at 45%. Princess Blandin has 2% of the vote with 6% undecided and with a 4.4% margin of error.

McAuliffe and Youngkin are set for a final day of campaigning on Monday ahead of Virginia's gubernatorial election Tuesday.

The candidates are expected to crisscross the commonwealth with stops in Roanoke, Virginia Beach, the Richmond area and northern Virginia.

2021 VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT NOVEMBER 2 ELECTIONS

Over the weekend, Youngkin made stops in southwest Virginia and McAuliffe visited suburban Richmond and northern Virginia.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and Democrats are scrambling to stave off disaster after public polling has shifted in Youngkin's direction in recent weeks.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE