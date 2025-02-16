Young girl shot in Southeast DC; Police searching for white SUV

article

A young girl was shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and now police are searching for the person responsible.

D.C. police said officers heard gunfire around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, SE. When they arrived, they didn’t find a victim.

Minutes later, at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to another shooting call in the 1500 block of 18th Street, SE. That’s where they found the girl with a gunshot wound. She was awake and breathing when first responders took her to a hospital, the department said.

Investigators believe the shooting actually happened on Minnesota Avenue.

Police are now looking for a white crossover SUV with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police.