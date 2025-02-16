Expand / Collapse search

Young girl shot in Southeast DC; Police searching for white SUV

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  February 16, 2025 4:16pm EST
Crime in the DMV
FOX 5 DC
article

DC Police Lights

The Brief

    • A young girl was shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and police are searching for the suspect.
    • Officers first heard gunfire on Minnesota Avenue SE but didn’t find a victim.
    • Minutes later, police found the injured girl on 18th Street SE; she was awake and taken to a hospital.
    • Investigators are looking for a white crossover SUV.

WASHINGTON - A young girl was shot in Southeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and now police are searching for the person responsible.

D.C. police said officers heard gunfire around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, SE. When they arrived, they didn’t find a victim.

Minutes later, at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to another shooting call in the 1500 block of 18th Street, SE. That’s where they found the girl with a gunshot wound. She was awake and breathing when first responders took her to a hospital, the department said. 

Investigators believe the shooting actually happened on Minnesota Avenue. 

Police are now looking for a white crossover SUV with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police.

The Source: The information for this story comes from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Crime in the DMV