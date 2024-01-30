Young girl hit by Jeep at Southeast DC gas station dies, police say

A young girl who was hit by an SUV at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon has died, according to police.

Officers say the girl was found unconscious and not breathing in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue near Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, lying in the parking lot of the BP gas station.

She was taken to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition but later succumbed to her injuries and died, D.C. police confirmed.

The driver who hit her remained at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Unit has been called in. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



