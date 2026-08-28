Prince George's County police located a young girl on Friday morning and are asking for the community’s help in finding her family.

The child was found around 10:40 a.m. near the 1300 block of Coral Gardens Court in Capitol Heights. A photo released by police shows her wearing blue pants and a white shirt with red and blue butterflies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County police at 301‑516‑5200.

Young girl found alone in Capitol Heights; police seek family (PGPDNEWS / @PGPDNews)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Police.



