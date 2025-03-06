Yorkie killed in DC hit-and-run, police searching for driver

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck and killed a small Yorkshire Terrier last week and fled the scene.

DC dog killed in hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The incident occurred on Feb. 25 just after 3:30 p.m. in the rear alley of the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue SE.

According to police, the dog’s owner was walking the black-and-brown Yorkie while taking out the trash when a driver sped through the alleyway and hit the dog.

The vehicle, described as a black Chevrolet Traverse with D.C. license plate GI 8353, did not stop or provide any information before leaving the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to the call and documented the incident, providing the owner with case reference numbers. The MPD is urging anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with details is asked to contact MPD.

The Source: Metropolitan Police Department

