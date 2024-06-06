Yolanda Adams talks faith and music on The Good Word

Five-time Grammy award winner and gospel singer Yolanda Adams joined FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on THE GOOD WORD SERIES to celebrate our 100th episode! Adams is a gospel singing powerhouse whose award-winning gospel songs are loved by the masses.

She congratulated THE GOOD WORD SERIES on our 100th episode and shared why her faith is so important to her and how it impacts her music. She also shares why it’s important to be authentic and true to yourself!

Watch Yolanda Adams' full interview on FOX Local Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Here's how to get FOX Local on your smart TV.