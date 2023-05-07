Yellow Line services resumes along Potomac River following restoration project

Yellow Line service has officially resumed across the Potomac River, following an eight-month rehabilitation project.

Yellow Line trains will initially operate every eight minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the first month between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square, and every 12 minutes all other times and on weekends.

In June service will improve to eight minutes all day, seven days a week.

"This was incredibly difficult work, with construction crews working around the clock to reconstruct the steel lined tunnel and repair the bridge. The tunnel today is like new again and built to last for decades to come," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "Thank you to our customers who took shuttle buses and endured longer commutes so that we could get this critical safety work completed."

The Yellow Line has been closed since September to allow for major construction on the tunnel and bridge. The $384 million project included replacing more than 1,000 individual steel plates held together by more than 12,000 bolts and mitigating water intrusion in the tunnel.

"We appreciate the work of our Metro staff, our contractor Kiewit and their subcontractors for their commitment to this project and the coordination of our many regional partners, including the National Park Service to stage equipment and provide access for construction from Hains Point," said Clarke.

Blue+ service is now discontinued, and free shuttle buses will no longer operate. Metro will continue bus service between Mt. Vernon and Potomac Park (VA-DC Shuttle 3 route) using the existing schedule until new Route 11Y service begins on June 26.