Boil Water Advisory continues for Southern Prince George’s County after major water main break
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. - Pressure in WSSC Water’s distribution system has stabilized, restoring adequate fire protection to southern Prince George’s County.
Boil Water Advisory in Prince George’s County
However, the Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for a large portion of the area, and customers are advised to continue boiling their water.
Customers can use an interactive map to check if their address falls under the advisory area.
Although pressure has returned to normal levels, the BWA is necessary after an active water main break caused widespread loss of water and pressure in the region. The water main break increased the risk of contamination, prompting the advisory.
While customers should boil water for consumption, it is safe to use the water for non-drinking purposes, such as flushing toilets, washing hands, showering, and doing dishes or laundry. Any water, drinks, or ice made recently should be discarded.
WSSC water crews locates main break
Repairs to the 54-inch diameter water main, which broke early this morning near I-495 and MD 214, will take time. Crews are currently working to build access roads and set up a bridge to reach the damaged pipe.
Excavation will begin shortly to assess the damage and determine how many segments need replacing. The lifting of the Boil Water Advisory will not be dependent on the completion of these repairs.
WSSC Water continues to monitor the situation and will update customers on the advisory’s status as more information becomes available.
When will the Boil Water Advisory be lifted?
WSSC Water is conducting tests to ensure water quality meets safety standards before lifting the advisory. Per Maryland Department of the Environment guidelines, the BWA will remain in effect for at least 36 to 72 hours until testing confirms the water is safe.
Customers advised to boil tap water before use
If water is available from the tap, it should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, then cooled before use for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Preparing baby food and formula
- Making ice
- Giving to pets
All stored water, drinks, or ice made recently should be discarded. Boiled water can be stored in a clean, covered container. Water does not need to be boiled for bathing as long as it is not consumed.
WSSC Water will test samples from the affected area to ensure the water is safe for consumption. Once safety is confirmed, the Boil Water Advisory (BWA) will be lifted, and customers will be notified.
School closings due to break
Here's a list of the schools that will be closed on Tuesday, February 11 due to the major water main break along Pennsylvania Avenue:
Andrew Jackson Academy
Arrowhead ES
Avalon ES
Benjamin Foulois Creative and Performing Arts
Benjamin Stoddart MS
Bradbury Heights ES
Carmody Hills ES
César Chávez Dual Spanish Immersion
Crossland HS
Excel Academy PCS
Francis Scott Key ES
Highland Park ES
Hillcrest Heights ES
Imagine Lincoln PCS
Imagine Morningside PCS
Longfields ES
Maya Angelou French Immersion
North Forestville ES
Overlook Spanish Immersion
Panorama ES
Princeton ES
Samuel Chase ES
Samuel P. Massie Academy
Skyline Administration Building
Suitland ES
Suitland HS
Tayac ES
William Beanes ES
William Hall Academy
Check the WSSC Water website and contact the WSSC Water Emergency Call Center at 301-206-4002 for updates.
Where to get help
WSSC Water has established two water distribution stations to provide bottled water to customers affected by the Boil Water Advisory impacting Southern Prince George’s County. Both locations are now open and will remain operational until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The locations are:
- 6336 Rosecroft Drive, Ft. Washington
- 11000 Thrift Road, Clinton
WSSC Water provides three gallons of water per vehicle. Additional updates will be provided regarding water station operations Wednesday.
The utility company says the water stations are weather dependent.
The Source: The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Water and FOX 5 DC