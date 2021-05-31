Wreaths Across America honoring veterans nationwide
WASHINGTON - Several dozen veterans and military families spent Memorial Day at a unique gathering – a mobile educational exhibit representing an organization many residents of the D.C. area will be familiar with – Wreaths Across America.
The exhibit on wheels stopped today in McLean, Virginia.
READ MORE: Biden attends Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony, pays tribute to fallen soldiers
The organizers make a point to ask any military veteran who served during the Vietnam War and the surrounding years to participate in a special pinning ceremony.
READ MORE: Honors, tributes to fallen on Memorial Day at World War II Memorial
The campaign’s goal is to make sure every fallen veteran is remembered each year with a wreath at their grave site over the holidays.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
In 2019 they placed more than 2 million wreaths.
Advertisement