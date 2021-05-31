Wreaths Across America honoring veterans nationwide

Several dozen veterans and military families spent Memorial Day at a unique gathering – a mobile educational exhibit representing an organization many residents of the D.C. area will be familiar with – Wreaths Across America.

The exhibit on wheels stopped today in McLean, Virginia.

The organizers make a point to ask any military veteran who served during the Vietnam War and the surrounding years to participate in a special pinning ceremony.

The campaign’s goal is to make sure every fallen veteran is remembered each year with a wreath at their grave site over the holidays.

In 2019 they placed more than 2 million wreaths.

