World Cup knockouts continue with France victory, England-Senegal match-up

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud, giving France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals and the 2018 champions are within three wins of defending their title.

Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland.

No country has repeated as World Cup champions in six decades — since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight, in 1934 and 1938.

France’s quarterfinal opponent will be either England or Senegal.

Olivier Giroud broke Thierry Henry’s French record with his 52nd goal.

The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.

On Sunday, Giroud collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, his former teammate at Arsenal.

Wojciech Szczesny of team Poland battle trying to score during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on 30 November 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

England vs. Senegal

England takes an unbeaten record in seven matches against African nations into its game against Senegal.

Despite no head-to-head matches, there's some familiarity with Senegal: 10 of the players play club soccer in England, six of them in the Premier League. Senegal forward Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich is out with injury.

Sadio Mane of Bayern Muenchen injured during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on November 08, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stefan Matzke/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Senegal are a really strong, athletic team, with some really good individual players," England midfielder Declan Rice said. "They are a really good team. It’s the first time we’ve played them since I’ve been in the set-up and we know it’s going to be a tough test."

England has won five of its seven previous round of 16 matches, including a 2018 victory over Colombia on penalties. Senegal reached the round of 16 once previously, a win over Sweden in 2002, but its tournament ended in the quarterfinals with a loss to Turkey.

But the African teams have played well this World Cup and Senegal believes it can continue its run in this tournament.

"The message is a strong one," Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert said. "We’ve seen Cameroon can beat Brazil and Tunisia can beat France so we know Senegal can beat England. That’s what we’re aiming for. That’s an important message."

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse missed Saturday's pre-match news conference because of illness, and turned Friday's training session over to his assistants. He plans to be on the sideline at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Callum Wilson and Kalvin Phillips of England celebrate a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Al Janoub Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo Expand

England was a semifinalist in 2018 and is looking to reach the quarterfinals in consecutive World Cup tournaments for the first time since 2002 and 2006.

"It’s the knockout stages and we want to win. If you don’t win, you go home, but that’s not what we’re aiming for. We want to get to the end of the tournament," Rice said. "We’re building well and we’re in a nice position, and we’re ready for whatever comes."