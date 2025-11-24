Wootton High School evacuated after gas leak
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of Wootton High School in Rockville on Monday morning.
What we know:
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said crews received a call around 7:15 a.m. reporting a natural gas leak near the school’s boiler room.
Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution. Piringer said the gas company was notified about a possible outside leak near the meter.
The backstory:
The incident comes as community members have urged county officials to rebuild Wootton High, citing problems with plumbing and HVAC systems, electrical issues that have caused outages, backed-up toilets, rodents, and mold and mildew throughout the building.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and previous FOX 5 reporting.