Possible measles exposure reported at Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia

The Brief Health officials are investigating a possible measles exposure at Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia. The exposure is tied to a confirmed measles case involving a traveler who passed through Dulles on January 24. People who were not fully vaccinated may need to monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days.



Health officials in Alexandria and across Northern Virginia are warning residents about potential measles exposure at Washington Dulles International Airport after a confirmed case traveled through the area earlier this month.

What we know:

The Alexandria Health Department said the Virginia Department of Health was notified of a confirmed measles case involving a person who traveled through Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday, January 24. The person is a resident of another state.

Health officials are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed, including contacting passengers who were on specific flights during the exposure window.

Officials said the following locations and times have been identified as potential exposure sites:

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): Concourse B, transportation to the International Arrivals Building, and the baggage claim area between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on January 24.

Dulles shuttle bus to rental car facilities: Between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on January 24.

Any additional exposure sites identified in Virginia will be posted to the Virginia Department of Health’s measles website.

What to do if you were exposed

Health officials say next steps depend on your vaccination status:

If you are fully vaccinated or were born before 1957, no special action is needed.

If you were exposed, born after 1957, and are not fully vaccinated: Monitor for symptoms for 21 days after potential exposure. If symptoms develop, stay away from others and contact a doctor immediately.

If you have a weakened immune system: Contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever over 101°F

Runny nose

Cough

Red, watery eyes

Rash

People with questions about a possible exposure can email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov or call the Alexandria Health Department call center at 703-746-4988 during normal business hours.

How to check your measles vaccination status

Health officials say the best way to confirm your measles vaccination history is to ask your doctor to review your medical records. Parents should contact their child’s pediatrician.

Virginia residents who received vaccines in the state can also check their records online through the Virginia MMR record portal. If you are not fully vaccinated, the MMR vaccine is available through doctors’ offices and pharmacies in Virginia.

More information about measles, symptoms and vaccines is available on the Virginia Department of Health measles website.